The biggest movie trailer of the week drops Sunday night during a major sporting event. But that event isn’t the Super Bowl— a nd the trailer isn’t for one movie. It’s for four.



Advertisement

DC just released a brand new trailer highlighting its four big superhero movies coming this year: The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. All of which we’ve seen brief snippets from already, but here, we get the biggest look yet including first peeks at characters like Hawkman, Cyclone, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and others.

The trailer will officially debut Sunday night during the Olympics but you don’t have to wait. Dive in now.

So we hate to say this, but let’s forget The Batman for a second. It’s out in a month, we’ve seen a million trailers for it, and none of this footage is new. We can’t wait for its release but it’s the least important of the four at the moment.

Instead, let’s look first at Black Adam, scheduled for release July 29. In the footage we get our first look at the other members of the Justice Society of America: Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson/Dr. Fate , Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Also footage of Black Adam himself (Dwayne Johnson) as a slave and rising above to become the anti-hero star of the story

Next is The Flash. There are a few glimpses of his new suit, a voiceover from none other than Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne, and Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) with his mom—she’s t he reason he’s so eager to jump through all these timelines and stuff. To save her. There’s also a weird shot of him looking at someone blue? It couldn’t be, like, Dr. Manhattan, right? Then it ends with a shot of Barry, a second Barry, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Awesome stuff. It’s out in November.

Finally, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As this is the film that’s coming out the latest (December), there’s the least amount of footage. But we do get another glimpse of the newest Aquaman suit, a new look at the armor Arthur (Jason Momoa) got in the last film, and some discussion of heroism versus being a king.

All of which looks really damned cool. What’s your biggest take away?

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.