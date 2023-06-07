Begin | Ahsoka | Disney+

Disney+ also shared a trio of images with the date announcement; the first you can see at the top of this post. Here are two more:

Image for article titled Star Wars: Ahsoka Takes on the Heir to the Empire August 23
Image: Lucasfilm
Image for article titled Star Wars: Ahsoka Takes on the Heir to the Empire August 23
Image: Lucasfilm

The series also stars the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka is written by Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. The series premieres on Disney+ August 23.

