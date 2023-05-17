Of the many surprises our looks at Ahsoka gave us at Star Wars Celebration last month—from startling Clone Wars returns, to our first proper look at Grand Admiral Thrawn—one didn’t actually make it into footage released outside of the convention. But that was enough for one actress on the show to sigh in relief she could talk about it.



That actress was Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who appears in Ahsoka as the live-action iteration of Rebels mainstay Sabine Wren, and the surprise? That guests at the con saw an extended version of the Ahsoka trailer where Sabine goes into battle against a mysterious agent of the Dark Side wielding the green-bladed lightsaber of her long-absent friend Ezra.

Advertisement

“I’m just really glad that’s out there,” Bordizzo told Empire in its latest issue (via Comicbook). “It’s been really hard talking about my fight-training without talking about the fact that it’s ‘saber-training,’ which is literally all I’ve been doing for so long. The Mandalorian [physicality] is very Western, and then the saber style is very samurai-influenced. Trying to embody those two things— sometimes one right after the other— in the choreo graphy was super interesting, because they’re such different modes of being. I really had fun with the journey of trying to master both.”

Of course Sabine isn’t unfamiliar with the weapon of the Jedi—after all, she saw Kanan and Ezra wielding them during her time with the Ghost crew, and as the brief inheritor of the legendary Darksaber, Sabine was trained by the duo to effectively wield a lightsaber in combat. So it makes sense in a desperate fight against another lightsaber-wielder, she’s confident enough to use one. But even then, Bordizzo teased that Sabine’s arc in Ahsoka will be tied more to what the lightsaber means to her, rather than her capacity to use it.

20% Off LEGO Minecraft Rabbit Ranch House Farm Set Adorable

This set comes with a tamer and zombie minifigure, the blocks needed to create a giant bunny house, and a couple of cute rabbits too. It also has a TNT, but we’re pretty sure that’s fake. Buy for $28 from Amazon Advertisement

“It’s just part of her journey,” the actress concluded. “Not just the saber itself, but what comes with that, and what that means, and what mindset it takes to wield that weapon.”

Ahsoka is set to begin streaming on Disney+ this August.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.