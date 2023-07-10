Air Force Bonuses and New Assignments on Pause Due to Battle Over Space Command Headquarters

The U.S. Air Force is feeling the heat from the ongoing debate over the location of the Space Command headquarters, having to delay bonuses and changes of station for personnel due to Alabama lawmakers blocking its funding.

On Monday, the Air Force released a statement saying that it is “directing actions to be taken now to avoid exhausting funds.” As part of those actions, the Air Force is suspending its reenlistment bonus program and pausing a new bonus program for aviators, as well as new assignment incentive pay. I t’s also pausing orders for planned change of station moves for its personnel.

The recent money crunch comes after Alabama lawmakers moved to limit funding for the Air Force as part of an ongoing effort to reach a decision regarding the permanent location of the Space Command headquarters. As an aside, the Space Command is not the same as the Space Force, although it’s easy to confuse the two.

The Space Command is currently operating out of Colorado but a decision made by the former Trump administration would relocate the military branch’s headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama. President Joe Biden is reportedly looking to reverse that decision out of concern over Alabama’s strict anti-abortion laws, which were put into effect last summer. In December 2022, the Biden administration directed the U.S. Air Force to conduct a review of the decision, which has stalled the relocation and angered Alabama lawmakers.

In June, Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and an Alabama rep, released a bill that would not only restrict spending on the construction of the Space Command’s current facilities in Colorado but also limit funds for the Air Force.

“The Air Force continues to work through additional options to avoid the funding shortfall,” the statement read.

The Space Command is a combatant command of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to conduct “operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the joint/combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners,” according to the DOD.

