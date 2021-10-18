We are more than ready for an early Halloween this year, and what better way to prepare than by ranking all of the movies (so far) spawned by John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher masterpiece?
The still-going series has played fast and loose with continuity over the years; the one constant is always masked maniac Michael Meyers, with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and Donald Pleasence’s Dr. Loomis also making frequent appearances across films of varying quality. But how do they all stack up against each other? Grab yourself a bag of candy corn and get spooky season started right here, right now.
[Editor’s Note: We’ve updated this article on October 18, 2021 to include the latest installment, Halloween Kills.]
DISCUSSION