For almost three decades, computer animation studio Pixar has captivated audiences all over the world with an abundance of original stories, unforgettable characters, unique settings, and complex emotions. Pixar makes films that aren’t just great animated films, but great films period. So ranking them is damn near impossible. But we’ve gone and done it anyway.



What follows is a ranking of the 26 current Pixar movies. This list was originally published in 2017 around the release of Coco, the 19th film, but we decided now with Lightyear hitting theaters, it was time to slot the rest of them in there too. And when a new one is released (we see you Peter Sohn’s 2023 film Elemental) we’ll update the rankings.

And, of course, there’s no way anyone is going to agree with these rankings, so tell me—politely, if you can stand it—how you’d rank them in the comments!