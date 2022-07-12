Amazon Prime Day is happening, and it’s taken over the internet. You’re lucky if you’ve been able to avoid it thus far. And while there are a few seriously useful deals making the rounds on Amazon’s bi-annual splay-it-out-and-see-who-buys yard sale, we’d be remiss not to partake in our annual tradition of rounding up some very terrible deals.



Here’s what I found while perusing the Amazon store shelves on the first day of this chaotic shopping venture. If you’re not too keen on shopping at Amazon (you’re justified!), I’ve offered up some alternatives for you to check out.