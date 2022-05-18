Climate change is a disaster for wildlife worldwide, according to the most recent IPCC report. At least 10,967 species are facing increased extinction risk because of climate change, and half of all species already seem to be on the move as their habitats transform, according to a 2017 study published in the journal Science.
However, not all species are equally negatively affected by climate change. In fact, some animals are taking advantage of the shifting conditions and expanding their ranges or growing their populations. Click through to meet some of the critters you can look forward to seeing a whole lot more of as the world warms. Spoiler alert: at least two of them want to suck your blood.