Another Marvel Streaming Show Could Head to Wakanda

Why was she up there and not on this streaming service all this time!? Image : Marvel Studios

John Wick 4 recruits a new ally for Keanu Reeves. Todd Phillips will return to write the Joker sequel. The Green Lantern HBO Max show has found both a director and its Alan Scott. Plus, a familiar face returns to Cobra Kai, and Loki promises a bit of good and bad in his new streaming show. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

John Wick Chapter 4

/Film reports Japanese-British singer-songwriter and model, Rina Sawayama, has joined the cast of John Wick Chapter 4 in a currently undisclosed role.

Bones & All

THR has word Mark Rylance will join Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in the cast of Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of Bones & All.

Joker 2

THR additionally reports—in a wide-ranging piece about lawyers in Hollywood—Todd Phillips has “struck a deal to co-write the next Joker installment, ” though no further details on the project are available.

Advertisement

Okoye

In the same THR piece about Hollywood lawyers, it’s suggested that Black Panther star Danai Gurira has signed on to appear in her own Disney+ streaming series exploring the origins of one of Wakanda’s most prominent Dora Milaje.

Advertisement

The Atrocities

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Brea Grant and Ed Dougherty plan to adapt Jeremy C. Shipp’s horror novella, The Atrocities, into a feature. The story follows Danna, “a modern-day governess who works for the elite and is summoned to Stockton House to tutor a young girl named Isabella Evers. Upon arriving, she realizes her new charge has already passed away, but the girl’s parents insist her ghost is in need of an education.”

Advertisement

Strays

Variety reports Phil Lord and Chris Miller will produce Strays, a live-action comedy at Universal concerning “an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.” Josh Greenbaum (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar) is attached to direct.

Advertisement

Cobra Kai

Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as The Karate Kid Part III’s unhinged villain, Terry Silver, in the fourth season of Cobra Kai.

Green Lantern

Actor Jeremy Irvine has been cast as Alan Scott in the upcoming Green Lantern series at HBO Max.

Advertisement

Relatedly, THR reports Lee Toland Krieger—who directed the Superman and Lois pilot—has been hired to direct the series’ first two episodes.

Advertisement

First Kill

Aubin Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Dominic Goodman, and Phillip Mullings, Jr. will play the vampire-hunting Burns family in Netflix’s First Kill—opposite Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Gracie Dzienny, and Dylan McNamara as the vampiric Fairmont clan. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Debris

Sad news: Debris has been officially canceled at NBC after one season. [Variety]

Mrs. Davis

According to Coming Soon, Peacock has ordered ten episodes of Mrs. Davis, a new series from Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers, Lost) only said to explore “faith versus technology” as “an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.”

Advertisement

Teen Titans Go!

Comics legend Marv Wolfman recently revealed on Facebook that he and George Perez will guest-star on this Saturday’s episode of Teen Titans Go!

Advertisement

Photo : Cartoon Network

Loki

Finally, Loki is tasked with fixing the MCU’s fractured timeline in the latest TV spot for his own spinoff series at Disney+.

Advertisement

Banner art by Jim Cook