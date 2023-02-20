Why didn’t Janet tell everyone about Kang?

The whole of Quantumania, and maybe even the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, could have been avoided if Janet Van Dyne had just told her family the truth: she left an evil warlord named Kang in the Quantum Realm, and letting him out might mean the end of the Multiverse. Surely, Cassie and Hank wouldn’t have been messing around with the Quantum Realm if she said that.



It’s never specifically stated but our best guess is that Janet simply felt guilty about choosing her family over all of the people she left subjugated to Kang in the Quantum Realm. If she actually acknowledged it, that would’ve meant having to deal with it, and she just wanted to ignore it.