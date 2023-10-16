Apple's Reportedly Making Progress on a Cheaper Vision Pro and We May Be Getting Apple Pencil 3

Apple is making progress on a cheaper version of the Vision Pro according to Bloomberg’s reliable leaker Mark Gurman. We also got some new rumors about the upcoming M3-based MacBook Pro and MacBook Air as well as the possibility that the release of the Apple Pencil 3 is imminent.



There’s no way to make a $ 3,500 device into a mainstream phenomenon like the iPhone, so of course Apple has been discussing ways to manufacture a cheaper version of the Vision Pro. These discussions reportedly began before the first Vision Pro was announced in June and execs have been aiming for a retail price in the $1500 to $2500 range.

According to Bloomberg, the company is planning to reduce the cost of the device by using low-res displays and an iPhone processor instead of a Mac chip. Apple may also get rid of the EyeSight feature as well as a couple of external cameras and sensors in the cheap model. The EyeSight feature allows people to look at the user’s eyes through the external display in an effort to make the experience of encountering someone wearing a headset feel more organic.

Gurman also says a second-gen edition of the Vision Pro will offer all of the features included in the first-gen device, except it will be a bit smaller and lighter. The company is looking at making the device more comfortable to wear, in part, through the possibility of integrating prescription lenses directly in the device, as opposed to the first-gen headset’s use of lens inserts from optical component maker, Zeiss.

In other news, a new entry-level iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini with more powerful chips are in the works. A new iPad Pro might also feature a new design, an OLED display, a faster chip, and a revamped Magic Keyboard. However, it’s unclear when any of this is going to be released.



What we do have a bit of intel on, though, is the new M3-based MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. A 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the new M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have reportedly reached their DVT — Design Validation Test — stage. This translates to the machines being very close to their mass production stage, which means we could see a consumer release around early 2024 or spring of next year. This was also the timeline that was followed by last year’s models.

The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, though, might take just a little longer. They have just reached their EVT — Engineering Verification Test — stage. This means we can expect a release around the spring or summer of next year, at the earliest.

There’s also a small update regarding a revamped third-gen Apple Pencil. Leaker Majin Bu claimed around the end of September that:

“Apple Pencil 3” will have new tips with different shapes to better fit the user’s needs. For example, there would be specific tips recommended for drawing and painting […] The new tips will fit magnetically into the Apple Pencil.﻿

While this sounds like a good idea in terms of the ease with which you’d be able to swap between the tips, it might increase the chance of the tips being easily lost.

Even though October is usually when new iPads are announced, the likelihood of it happening this year is not high. Japanese Site, MacOtakara, also backs this claim by saying that the Apple Pencil 3 might be the only iPad-related announcement for now.