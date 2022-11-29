2. Harry Styles - As it Was

Harry Styles - As It Was (Official Video)

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it: Harry Styles didn’t stray too far from his comfort zone with his follow up to 2019's Fine Line. Harry’s House was more of the same, a lot of poppy rock with dashes of vintage funk sprinkled throughout, but it was lead single “As it Was” that truly set the pace for the record. The song was one of the most streamed songs on Apple Music and is one of Styles’ most successful post-One Direction singles.

