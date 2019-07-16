Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty)

With Apple poised to further expand its services to better compete with its streaming rivals—whether or not its offerings will be any good—it was probably only a matter of time before we learned that the company has its eye on podcasts as well. The question is, will they be any good?



Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Apple plans to create original podcasts to better compete with the likes of like Spotify, which recently acquired Gimlet, Parcast, and Anchor and appears to be tinkering with how best to serve its podcast offerings to its consumer base. It also makes sense for a company launching a standalone Podcasts app for desktop.

According to Bloomberg, the company’s top brass “have reached out to media companies and their representatives to discuss buying exclusive rights to podcasts,” though the report stated that the company does not yet have a “clear strategy” in place for its podcast originals. But if Apple’s vision for podcasts is anything like its rumored template for its forthcoming television series, expecting anything groundbreaking might be a bit premature.

Back in September, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook was personally involved with running interference on any gratuitous sex, violence, or profanity, turning its Apple TV+ video streaming service into what some members of Apple’s team in Los Angeles allegedly referred to privately as “expensive NBC.” Earlier this month, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services, disputed the rumor and insinuated at least one of the product’s series, The Morning Show, will deal with adult topics not suitable for children.

Bloomberg reported that Apple “has said it plans to pursue the kind of deals it didn’t make before” for its podcasts, which does seem promising. Quite frankly, however, until we’re shown otherwise, it’s probably safer to bet on some pretty tame offerings from a notoriously clean-cut company with apparently little interest in rocking the content boat.