It looks like the latest gadgets to leak early this year belong to none other than Apple.



New images published by 9to5Mac appear to show Apple’s next iPhones as well as a bigger-screened Apple Watch, both of which seem to be slated for an official reveal on September 12. It is not September 12, of course, but that’s not stopping us from taking a peek.

First up we have an image of what has been called the “iPhone Xs.” The apparent iPhone X successor will reportedly be sold in two sizes—one with a 5.8-inch screen, like the current iPhone X, and a larger device with a 6.5-inch screen. Aside from those size differences, however, the devices look a hell of a lot like the notchy iPhone Apple announced last September. Only, in 9to5Mac’s images, we can finally see what appears to be Apple’s flagship phone in gold.



As for the Apple Watch, we’re again looking at something that largely does not deviate from the Apple Watch as we know it today. The most significant change coming with the Apple Watch Series 4 is rumored to be a larger, “edge-to-edge display.” In the image below, we see an Apple Watch with an analog face that’s packed with complications (or, basically: widgets) showing things like UV radiation levels and the weather. That’s one way to use up the extra screen space.



For more on Apple’s next smartphone, check out our story on everything we think we know so far. But until Apple makes it official, it’s still wise to take these newly published images with a dose of skepticism. While they seem legit, the leaks aren’t nearly as thorough as we’ve recently seen with Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 XL.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment on the reports and will update this story when we hear back.

