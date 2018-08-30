Image: Apple

We’ll finally know what those new iPhones are called on September 12, according to CNET. The invitation CNET received doesn’t specify what products will be announced or when said products would ship.

Instead, it asks invitees to “gather round”—a joke about the impressively circular Steve Jobs Theater that the event will be held at. The theater is on the Apple campus in Cupertino, which is closed to the public, so if you want more details you’ll clearly need to follow Gizmodo’s liveblog on September 12.

As for what will be announced, we expect at least three new phones. There are also rumors of new Apple Watches and a new iPad Pro with Face ID. Whether those rumors will bear out will be determined two Wednesdays from now.

