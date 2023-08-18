10 Reasons You Should Be Watching Foundation

On Empire’s home planet of Trantor, anyone—including the Cleons—is subject to “memory audits” whenever it becomes necessary to remove certain bits of knowledge from their brains. This tinkering becomes increasingly slippery as the season continues; how will you know if someone’s messed with your memory if they remove the very memory of them messing with it?

Advertisement

But Foundation’s biggest mind-fuck comes with its exploration of Gaal (Lou Llobell) and Salvor (Leah Harvey)’s burgeoning psychic powers, and the revelation that not only is there an entire planet populated by gifted “Mentallics,” also known as “Sighted,” led by the mysterious Tellem Bond (Rachel House), there’s also a powerful psychic warrior, glimpsed in one of Gaal’s visions, who’ll cause havoc across the galaxy in the coming years. Season one of Foundation showed Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) predicting the future using his math-based “psychohistory”—and while that’s still part of season two, mysticism now has a much bigger role in the story.