The AR wait continues

Apple CEO Tim Cook believes augmented reality is the future. We know this because, for the past few years, he hasn’t stopped talking about the potential of this nacent technology. He didn’t, however, even mention it during WWDC despite multiple reports suggesting Apple might use the event as a springboard for its upcoming headset.



We weren’t expecting hardware—that will arrive later this year or in 2023—but some mention of the rumored realityOS software platform was on the table. After all, Apple needs to drum up hype to get developers to quickly create and port apps over to the new environment. It did so successfully with its custom M1 chips, which it revealed long before any ARM-touting MacBooks arrived.

That’s not to say there weren’t any subtle hints at what Apple is planning. New features to iOS, macOS, or iPadOS are ripe for being integrated into AR platforms. Take, for example, the additional 3D map views in Apple Maps, or the improved Live Text in iOS. It’s easy to see how those could be useful in the meta Appleverse.

If you’re still curious about what Apple is prepping, recent rumors suggest its AR headset will be packed with advanced tech and could cost up to $3,000.