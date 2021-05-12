Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and The Venture Bros. are all getting new movies. Image : Adult Swim

Some of your favorite weird, unforgettable animated shows are coming back in a major way. Adult Swim just announced it’s producing feature length films based on Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros.

Advertisement

The films will first be released on Blu-ray and VOD then, 90 days later, premiere on HBO Max and Adult Swim. So while you won’t get to see them in theaters, a big dose of corporate synergy is what’s bringing the titles back to life.

“Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a press release.

That same press release had brief descriptions of what each movie will be about, along with their key creative teams. Metalocalypse has the longest description:

The power-hungry TRIBUNAL unveils their secret and deadly “Falconback Project” as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth’s atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation? The new movie is created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha. The movie soundtrack will be released on WaterTower Music.

The Venture Bros. is shorter but still very specific:

Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer.

Advertisement

And Aqua Teen Hunger Force is the most vague, which is kind of fitting:

A continuation of the hit animated series, fans will find out what happens next with Frylock, Meatwad and Master Shake, who consider themselves crime fighters, but the truth is they never fight crime. Aqua Teen Hunger Force is created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis and follows the strange everyday lives of three human-sized food products living in New Jersey.

Advertisement

No word on release dates for any of these, but you have to assume sometime next year at the earliest.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.