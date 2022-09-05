Even though Arrival was released almost six years ago, going by the rules of the movie, it might as well have been yesterday. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on the Hugo-nominated short story Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang, Arrival stars Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner in a story of alien spaceships that come to Earth. However, these aliens aren’t invading, like in most movies. Instead, they bring peace in the form of a universal language that allows humans to experience time in different ways. It’s a heady, beautiful film that quickly became a staple of the sci-fi genre.

Next week, Arrival fans will be able to explore it like never before, and io9 has your first look. Titan Books is releasing The Art and Science of Arrival by Tanya Lapointe, which will recount the making of the film and its fascinating concepts. For some examples, io9 has acquired a bunch of exclusive images from the book, including never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes photos and several exclusive pages showing early designs of the alien beings, their language, as well as their gorgeous spaceships. You can pre-order the book here (there’s a limited edition, too!) but just click through to see the images.