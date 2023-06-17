In Wes Anderson’s new film Asteroid City, stage actors take on the role of ordinary Americans who’ve arrived at the titular (and fictional) desert town for a Junior Stargazer convention. If you’ve seen the trailers, then you know that the movie is Anderson in all the ways that usually entails, with a quirky period piece/retrofuture vibe.



Though Asteroid City hits theaters for the rest of the country on June 23, it’s currently out now in both the east and west coasts. As a result, the Alamo Drafthouse in New York and LA’s Landmark Theaters Sunset are both offering pop up immersive experiences for the next two weeks. Patrons will walk through through the theater with two different recreations: the Landmark (from 15-June 30) has interactive elements, plus props from the film and costume displays, and its concession stand has been converted into the luncheonette from the film. Meanwhile, the Drafthouse (which has previously done immersive experiences for other Anderson films) features an alien-themed gift shop, a bar themed after Asteroid Day, and a replica of the movie’s Arid Plains meteorite.

Focus Features released images from both immersive experiences, which we’ve gathered for you here. If you live in either city and have an interest in the film, you’ve got plenty of time to check them out. The Landmark’s experience runs from June 15 to June 30, and the Drafthouse’s from June 13 to June 26.