AT&T Just Updated Its Top-Tier Wireless Plan With Truly Unlimited Data

Photo : CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

It often feels like wireless providers don’t really understand the definition of “unlimited,” but today, in a somewhat surprising move, AT&T announced that its top-tier Unlimited Elite plan is getting truly unlimited data that won’t get throttled regardless of how much you use.

The addition of truly uncapped data for AT&T’s Unlimited Elite plan is set to arrive this week as a no-cost upgrade for both new and existing subscribers, with the plan’s cost staying the same at $85 per month for a single line, or as low as $45 per month for a plan with five Unlimited Elite lines. The uncapped data will apply to both 4G LTE and 5G data, with AT&T saying it will send a text to any existing customers when the free upgrade gets applied to their plan.

Previously, AT&T’s Unlimited Elite plan featured a soft cap of 100GB of data per month, after which a user’s data speed was potentially subject to being throttled depending on their usage and location. But starting this week , AT&T has confirmed with Gizmodo, the Unlimited Elite plan will offer truly unlimited data with no hard caps or throttling, which is something AT&T subscribers haven’t seen since the old (and no longer available) Unlimited plan that came bundled with early iPhones a decade ago.

That said, there is one small hitch when it comes to the Unlimited Elite plan’s uncapped data: W hile data going to and from your phone is unlimited, mobile hotspot data on the Unlimited Elite plan remains capped, though AT&T is raising that cap from 30GB to 40GB. The last major change is , AT&T’s Unlimited Elite plan will now support full 4K video streaming instead of being limited to lower-res HD resolutions. Meanwhile, other perks included with the Unlimited Elite plan like a free subscription to HBO Max and a free six-month trial for Google Stadia Pro are staying the same.

While it’s unclear if the upgrade to the Unlimited Elite plan is AT&T’s way of getting ahead of President Biden’s recent executive order meant in part to help increase broadband speeds while lowering prices, it’s hard to be upset about a free upgrade to truly unlimited data. I t’s important to note, though, that AT&T stopped short of adding uncapped data to all of its plans.

Elsewhere, in a separate announcement, AT&T is also updating its international coverage with the new International Day Pass, which costs $10 a day (or $5 for each additional line) and gives you unlimited calls, texts, and data for 24 hours. U nlike the Unlimited Elite plan, however, it seems data from the International Day Pass is potentially subject to throttling. However, the real benefit of International Day Pass is that AT&T says it will only charge for a max of 10 days of the International Day Pass in one billing cycle. This means if you’re on a longer trip, you can theoretically get up to 30 days of international calls, texts, and data for $100, total.

Regardless, with so many wireless plans still potentially subject to throttling, the arrival of a truly uncapped data plans is something to celebrate, even if it’s restricted to AT&T’s most expensive plan and that uncapped data doesn’t apply to mobile hotspot usage.