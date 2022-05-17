Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, which turned 20 this week, forever changed what we’d seen of the Jedi Order on film with the climactic battle in the Geonosian arena. As Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Padmé averted execution, they found themselves among friends as hundreds of Jedi ignited lightsabers across the crowd—our first ever look at the Order in action as a grand fighting unit. But who was the best that day in the Petranaki arena? It’s time to decide.

A total of 212 Jedi formed the strike team that rushed to Geonosis to save their fellow Jedi and Senator Amidala, but less than 30 ultimately survived the bloodbath that started the Clone War. Even less than that are named in either Disney or Legends-era continuity, and have on-screen presence in Attack of the Clones, no matter how brief. So we’re not crazy enough to rank 212 of them, only... 29. Well, 30, technically, you’ll see.