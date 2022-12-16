How does Earth plan on taking over Pandora?

Another huge revelation in The Way of Water is that not only are the humans back on Pandora, but they’re also more ambitious this time around. Last time, they just wanted unobtanium (which oddly isn’t mentioned at all in this film). Now, with Earth quickly deteriorating, they want to move all of humanity there and take it over. Since that does not happen in The Way of Water, we’d imagine it’s a big storyline in the upcoming films.



But, how do they plan to do that? We know killing Jake Sully is a big step, and the fact their arrival begins with them laser-blasting huge sections of the planet suggests they might aim to just commit mass genocide. But you have to think there is some other plan, right? Maybe they could co-exist with the Na’vi? Are they going to live on the surface, which is unbreathable for humans, or just indoors? Many questions to be answered in the coming films.