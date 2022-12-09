Decorating a Christmas tree can be a creative way to express your individuality: you can go the traditional route with shiny baubles and decades-old hand me downs, or express your fandom with sci-fi and pop culture-themed ornaments. You can also go full geek, and deck your halls with gadgets, gizmos, and ornaments that do far more than just look festive.



If you want to go the latter route, we’ve rounded up some of the most clever and innovative geeky ornaments we’ve found over the years. Some you can buy, while others will need well-honed skills with electronics, soldering irons, 3D printers, and more time for DIY projects than the holidays usually allow.