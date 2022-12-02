‘Tis the season to bust out the box of holiday-themed sweaters. I have about five that I cycle through every year, and each represents a different side of me. This year, I’m showing off my nerdy side with Microsoft’s Holiday Clippy sweater, which the company sent over to promote its existence. It’s a fine sweater, but Clippy was pretty annoying when it was around, and I’ve already impressed everyone that would have gotten the joke.



Suffice it to say, I’m still shopping around for my nerdy Christmas sweater. I wish I could find a purely Android one, or maybe something that shows off the iOS/Android duality I’ve adopted this year. I’m still searching for my unicorn, but here’s what I’ve unearthed so far.