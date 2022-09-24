The Nintendo Switch was a renaissance for handheld gaming, but Valve’s Steam Deck took the idea of making AAA titles playable on-the-go to the next level, with support for graphically intense games usually reserved for PCs. The only problem? It’s expensive, and still hard to get your hands on if you’re not already on a waiting list.



It turns out the Switch and the Deck aren’t your only two options, though . There are actually lots of companies making Steam Deck-alike consoles that can play popular games and even AAA titles, both natively and through the magic of game streaming. They’re not always cheaper than the Steam Deck, but most don’t come with months long wait lists.