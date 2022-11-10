For almost a quarter of a century, Lego’s Mindstorms line, which allowed both kids and adults to build fully-functional bots from Lego and Technic pieces, was one of the most capable STEM toys available, both for those looking to dive into robotics and those who just wanted to build cool machines.



But after 24 years, Lego Mindstorms is being discontinued at the end of 2022, with Lego only promising to support its accompanying mobile apps for an additional two years. It’s heartbreaking, and while nothing may replace Lego Mindstorms entirely, there are some alternative STEM toys to consider for those interested in learning to code or building a robotic creation of their own.