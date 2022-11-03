As you’ve probably noticed, there’s a lot going on at Twitter at the moment. If the thought of a social network helmed by Elon Musk has you seriously considering quitting the platform for greener pastures—perhaps you’re not keen on paying for features that used to be free—we’ve pulled together some of the leading alternatives out there.
Obviously, there’s not a perfect Twitter clone you can jump to that would give you everything Twitter does in exactly the same way, but hopefully these alternatives can give you something similar—or at least something that satisfies whatever scratch Twitter is currently itching for you, whether it’s the community aspect, the memes, or the breaking news coverage.