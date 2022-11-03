2) Tumblr

Believe it or not, Tumblr has been around since 2007, just a year after Twitter first appeared on the scene. In place of tweets, there are short blog-style posts, but they can be text, images, audio, video, chats or quotations—it’s a more varied place than Twitter, and offers more flexibility while remaining simple to set up and use.

The community features are well put together, with the options to follow, be followed, like, comment and repost all available, and your experience on the network is going to largely be determined by the other Tumblrs that you choose to follow: You can have nothing but Succession memes or nothing but Mediterranean f ood; it’s really up to you.



There are numerous search and tag features to help you surface the content you’re interested in, as well as controls over the visibility of your posts to other users. The network is free to use without any restricti on, but you can opt to pay $5 a month for an ad-free experience if you want to.



Many Tumblr users, especially artists, did migrate to Twitter after numerous strict adult content bans came into effect in 2018, but the company’s recently announced that it’s planning to loosen those restrictions.