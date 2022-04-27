Washington is filled with a revolving door of people who work in government and then go on to use that experience getting highly paid gigs in the private sector. And while we’re used to seeing that in areas like health care and defense, there’s a new game in town. Everyone wants to get hired to work on crypto.

Today, we’ve got 14 examples of people who used to work as regulators for the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Treasury Department, and many more agencies who then went on to work for places like Coinbase, Binance, and other firms interested in lobbying the government for more relaxed rules around cryptocurrencies.

