Web3 is off to a rip- roaring start. The theoretical transformation of digital society via the blockchain is supposed to usher in a bold new decentralized internet powered by cryptocurrency. The revolution has begun, the crypto ads tell us! The world is changing. Get your Slurp Juice now!

And yet...the world somehow remains strangely the same. Even in web3, the wealthy monopolize the resources, cops are watching your every move, and people are still dicks.

Another thing the revolution doesn’t seem to have cured is crime—specifically cybercrime. Just like in web2, the blockchain is ultimately still governed by software, and, last time I checked, software can get hacked. Shockingly, that’s what’s been happening. Exchanges, NFTs, DAOs, decentralized credit based stablecoin protocols—if you can name it , it’s been hacked. S ince January, a little over a billion dollars is out the door already. Pretty good Q1 for the criminals!

T he year isn’t even close to being over yet, but there’s been so many crypto heists we figured we’d throw together a quick rundown. Idk, maybe we’ll do one of these every four months or every billion stolen dollars . We’ll see how things go.