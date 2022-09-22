Producer Barbara Broccoli wants the next James Bond to last a while. The Flash’s final season has found a new Captain Boomerang. Plus, get another look at Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who exit, and what’s coming on The Handmaid’s Tale and Rick & Morty. Spoilers, away!



Wicked

Collider reports Bridgerton and Final Fantasy XIV’s John Bailey is in talks to join the film adaptation of Wicked as “the handsome and carefree prince, Fiyero.”

James Bond

In a recent interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli stated she wants a “10 to 12-year commitment” from the next actor to play James Bond.

The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10, 12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A leaked Wakanda Forever tie-in action figure reveals Ironheart’s upgraded power suit.

Infinity Pool

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård has been rated NC-17 for “some graphic violence and sexual content.” The film’s distributor, NEON, attends to appeal to the C.A.R.A. Appeals Board for reconsideration.

Hocus Pocus 2



The Sanderson Sisters return on a new poster for Hocus Pocus 2.

Black Adam

Harley Quinn and Amanda Waller apparently make unexpected appearances in new Black Adam footage tweeted and deleted rather rapidly by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself.

The Killing Tree

A witch brings the spirit of her executed husband back to life in the form of an evil Christmas tree in the trailer for The Killing Tree, available on VOD on November 1.

OFFICIAL TRAILER : THE KILLING TREE

The Flash

Deadline reports Richard Harmon (The 100) has been cast as “a new, post-Crisis Captain Boomerang” who “has recently been released from Iron Heights with a chip on his shoulder. But the twinkle in his eye disguises a dangerous and violent threat to Central City.”

Scanners: The Series

THR reports a TV series based on David Cronenberg’s Scanners is now in development at HBO from showrunner William Bridges (Black Mirror) and director Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country). Described as “a visceral thriller set in the mind-bending world of Cronenberg’s film,” the series will focus on “two women living on the fringes of modern society who are pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers and thus must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.”

Stargirl

KSiteTV has photos from “The Thief,” the October 5 episode of Stargirl. Click through to see the rest.

The Power of the Doctor

The official Doctor Who Twitter page has released another new image from Jodie Whittaker’s final episode, “The Power of the Doctor.”

Attack on Titan

Likewise, The official Attack on Titan Twitter page has released a new trailer for the series’ finale, airing on November 13.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Offred pulls a gun on Serena in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale 5x04 Promo “Dear Offred”

Wednesday

A new Wednesday promo invites you to join Cousin Itt’s alma mater, Nevermore Academy.

Join Nevermore Academy Today

Rick & Morty

Finally, Rick agrees to make a “night person” for the whole Smith family in a clip from this week’s episode of Rick & Morty.