Bring the dystopian dreams of a not-entirely-unrealistic future to your walls with this new Blade Runner art, created by the acclaimed Laurent Durieux. Three striking prints capture the spirit of the film, focusing on the connection between Deckard (Harrison Ford) and Rachael (Sean Young), as well as the movie’s central concern about what “being human” really means.



Advertisement

Check out the trio of prints here, which are on sale now; unfortunately the variants are already sold out, but we’ve included them in the slideshow just so you can admire them. If you buy all three prints, Bottleneck Gallery will also include a free, randomly selected “limited-edition concept art print.” Note that Durieux’s prints are timed-edition releases, so get your orders in here before Sunday, June 11, at 11:59 pm ET.