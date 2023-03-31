Hello Kitty is no stranger to ambitious crossovers, and the new Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Collection combines the world of Eldia with the Sanrio icons of adorableness.



And even if they feel a little out of place, Attack on Titan’s characters might welcome a break from all that violent warfare with giants to co-star in Crunchyroll’s exclusive-to-BoxLunch line. The 17-piece collection will feature kawaii friendly anime mashups (sans gore) on apparel, accessories, bags, pins, pajamas, and blankets—basically everything you need to be cute and cozy while binging the series.

Find Hello Kitty and Erwin, Badtz-maru and Levi, Pochacco and Eren, and more teamups on the offically licensed line. Preview the line in this gallery!