Television

Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab

Fans of Crunchyroll and Sanrio will want to seek out this 17-piece collection featuring adorable apparel, accessories, and more.

Sabina Graves
Hello Kitty x Attack on Titan for Box Lunch
Image: Box Lunch

Hello Kitty is no stranger to ambitious crossovers, and the new Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Collection combines the world of Eldia with the Sanrio icons of adorableness.

And even if they feel a little out of place, Attack on Titan’s characters might welcome a break from all that violent warfare with giants to co-star in Crunchyroll’s exclusive-to-BoxLunch line. The 17-piece collection will feature kawaii friendly anime mashups (sans gore) on apparel, accessories, bags, pins, pajamas, and blankets—basically everything you need to be cute and cozy while binging the series.

Find Hello Kitty and Erwin, Badtz-maru and Levi, Pochacco and Eren, and more teamups on the offically licensed line. Preview the line in this gallery!

Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Tie-Dye T-Shirt

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Pochacco & Eren T-Shirt

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Allover Print Sleep Pants

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Hello Kitty & Erwin Women’s T-Shirt

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Reversible Bucket Hat

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Badtz-Maru & Levi T-Shirt

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Earring Set

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Characters Sock Set

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Allover Print Mini Backpack

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Characters Throw

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Tie-Dye Hoodie

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Deliver Your Heart Cosmetic Bag Set

Image for article titled Behold the Cuteness of BoxLunch's Hello Kitty and Attack on Titan Collab
Image: BoxLunch

Shop the Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan collection online at BoxLunch.com or in stores.

