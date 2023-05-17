Available in stores today, Vault Comics’ Dark One is the latest release from prolific author Branson Sanderson (t he Mistborn Trilogy, the Stormlight Archive series). It’s a graphic novel that also features the talents of Jackson Lanzing (writer), Colli n Kelly (writer), Nat han Gooden (artist, cover artist), Kur t Michael Russell (Colorist), and And world Design (letterer).



Dark One is the first in a new graphic novel series, and here’s a brief synopsis of the story: “ Paul Tanasin is a young man haunted by visions of a dark and fantastic world—visions he initially believes are hallucinations. But when he discovers they are prophecies from Mirandus, a world in which he’s destined to become a fearsome destroyer, he’ll have to embrace the fear, rise up as the Dark One, and shatter everything. Dark One examines the dual roles we often take on in life-the ability to be a savior as well as a destroyer.”

Read on to see the striking c oncept art by Nathan Gooden—and keep reading for a full chapter from Dark One.