The Incal is a classic work of ‘80s comics sci-fi at its best, a blending of the masters that are Alejandro Jodorowsky and the legendary Moebius to deliver a universal adventure quite unlike anything seen before it. And now, Humanoids is ready to bring us back to the life of John DiFool—and io9 has a sneak peek inside.



io9 is excited to reveal a look inside Humanoids’ The Incal: Psychoverse, a new prequel graphic novel penned by Mark Russell and with art from Yanick Paquette. Set before the events of the classic series, Psychoverse follows DiFool as he teams up with Metabaron and Kill Wolfhead to face the titular Psychoverse: a mindbending alternate reality of pure possibility, that has decided that its very possible next course of action is an all-out invasion of the material plane itself.

“As a huge fan of both Jodorowsky and Moebius, I was honored to get the chance to write something in their universe,” Russell said in a statement provided to io9 over email. “However, there are few things in life more boring than a tasteful homage. So if I was to do The Incal, I knew I would have to bring something new. Something at once respectful but irreverent. And hopefully that is what we have done with Incal: Psychoverse.”

“Being French Canadian, I spent my childhood reading European graphic novels, before I discovered comics,” Paquette added in his own statement. “They were my gateway to that artform and Jean Giraud/Moebius’ fantastic worlds were one of my first loves. It is with great emotion and the utmost respect that I’ve ventured into the rich, exciting (and honestly slightly intimidating), world of the Incal universe. Young Yanick would be awestruck, I kinda am even now!”

Take a look at a few pages from inside Incal: Psychoverse below, making their debut here on io9. And if that wasn’t enough encouragement, here’s legendary comics scribe Grant Morrison—the architect behind New X-Men, All-Star Superman, and much, much more—in their own words about why you should be excited about Incal: Psychoverse:

“Exploding into the Jodoverse with a typically sharp Mark Russell script and yet another luxurious, career-defining masterclass in comic book art and imagination, courtesy of Yanick Paquette, comes this mind-melting, eye-blasting new adventure for the Holy Idiot John Difool and his concrete seagull sidekick. Satire, interstellar intrigue, sex, violence and cosmic bliss guaranteed...

The Incal: Psychoverse releases November 15.

