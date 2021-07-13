Bruce Campbell Teases His Doctor Strange 2 Cameo

Wanda studying the good book. Screenshot : Marvel Studios

John Wick 4 finds another of its big bads. Rob Zombie teases his work on The Munsters. David Harbour continues to tease some big story beats for Hopper when Stranger Things returns. Plus, The Rock gives us a glimpse of Black Adam’s breadth. To me, my spoilers!



John Wick: Chapter 4

Deadline reports Marko Zaror (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) has joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 as “one of Wick’s main pursuers.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bruce Campbell all but confirmed he has a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

I would say that’s a pretty good rumor. I think that won’t get me sued. That’s a pretty good rumor, yeah.

Look, I think it’s a standing rule that Sam Raimi, his movies are not good if I’m not in them. If Sam wants a good movie he’ll put me in it. But you never know [with] these epic movies what’s going to stay or go in the course of telling these huge stories, so I don’t know. That’s why I keep it cryptic because (a) I don’t want to get sued but (b) I don’t want to say, “Yeah, hey, tune in!” and then they go, “Where were you, idiot?” But I always enjoy working with my old friend, Mr. Director.

Evil Dead Rise

In the same interview, Campbell revealed Evil Dead Rise is “all about” the Necronomicon.

People can actually call it what [they] want: Sequel, remake, reimagining. It really is just another Evil Dead movie. It’s book-centric. It’s all about [the Necronomicon]. Where does this book wind up and what happens to it over the millennia? In this case, it’s set in the city, it’s no more cabin in the woods. It’s entirely different, unsuspecting heroines who are going to save the day.

Necroscope

Deadline reports Morgan Freeman’s Revelations Entertainment has acquired the film rights to Brian Lumley’s Necroscope novels with plans to adapt them “across multiple media including episodic TV, animated features, video games, graphic novels and emerging formats.” Lori McCreary, Gary Luchessi, Glenn Hetrick, and Michael McKay are attached to develop.

Chariot

Deadline also reports Joseph Kosinski is attached to direct a film adaptation of Bryan Edward Hill and Priscilla Petraite’s comic book series, Chariot, as “a synthwave sci-fi thriller with strong roles for two A-list actors.” The story concerns the titular Chariot, “a Cold War-era secret government project to provide its star agent with a state-of-the-art sports car.” Unfortunately, it “sank into the ocean decades ago” taking is driver with it. Years later, “a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he’s about to find out that the agent’s consciousness is still controlling it.”

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared his blueprints for the Munsters’ house on Instagram, which he describes as “the most perfect Munsters house since 1964.”

The blueprints are done! Time to start the construction. 🚧 Get ready for the most perfect Munsters house since 1964. I want this thing exact. #robzombie #themunsters #budapest🇭🇺

The Little Mermaid

Filming has wrapped on Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid, according to Halle Bailey on Instagram.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson also shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Black Adam.

Rubikon

In the trailer for Rubikon, astronauts must decide whether to leave their space station’s “algae symbiosis system” to search for survivors on Earth after it’s “covered in a mysterious, toxic fog.”

The Last Matinee

A serial killer stalks the audience of a horror film’s final theatrical screening in the trailer for The Last Matinee, coming to VOD August 24.

Chucky

Bloody-Disgusting has word Chucky’s first trailer premieres Sunday, July 25 during its virtual panel at this year’s San Diego Comic Con.

The Fairly OddParents

Coming Soon also reports filming has officially begun on Nickelodeon’s live-action Fairly OddParents series. Here’s the synopsis:

In the live-action series, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Ragland, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, her cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them and the two siblings must come together to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.

Stranger Things

Finally, David Harbour once again teased the new season of Stranger Things’ will delve into Hopper’s backstory.

We get to see a lot of Hopper at his most vulnerable, we’re gonna reveal a lot of backstory points that we’ve only hinted at in boxes in his attic. We’re gonna see a lot of these different threads, and also, we get to see a rebirth of him.

