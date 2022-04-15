There’s a very good reason why the latest Buffy comic from Boom Studios is called just “The Vampire Slayer.” Buffy isn’t in the title because, well, Buffy isn’t the Slayer.

Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (River of Teeth), artist Michael Shelfer, colorists Valentina Pinto and Riccardo Giardina, and letterer Ed Dukeshire have teamed up for The Vampire Slayer #1 from Boom Studios, and io9 has your exclusive first look. In the comic, Buffy is burned out from all the vampire killing, so Rupert and Willow team up to try and ease her mind. Only, it backfires and Sunnyside is left without a Slayer. Until, well, a new one steps in.

In the slides that follow you can read five pages from the comic which make it pretty damned clear who the new slayer is, and fans are sure to be excited with the answer. By the way, did you hear about that new Lucasfilm show based on that Ron Howard movie from the 1980s? Just figured we’d mention it here for no reason whatsoever.

Also, after the preview pages, keep clicking to see the full cover by Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) as well as three of the four excellent variant covers by Mike del Mundo (X-Men, Thor), Bex Glendining (Nubia: Real One), and Christian Ward (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr).

The Vampire Slayer #1 is out in comic shops on April 20. Let’s check out the first few pages.