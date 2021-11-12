The much-anticipated Willow TV show is still filming, but star Warwick Davis apparently spent his lunch break filming a funny video where he introduces the new supporting cast for the sequel series to his beloved 1988 fantasy film. It’s r eally cute and reveals something kind of shocking.



Why shocking? Because it turns out we Americans have been pronouncing the actor’s name wrong forever.

Warrick? Really? Not War-wick? This is frankly a devastating realization, not the least because you know poor Warwick Davis has been meeting fans for nearly four decades who have been calling him War-wick. Does he constantly correct them? Did he give up long ago? At least I have the consolation of knowing even his fellow Willow TV series actors are equally confused.

Speaking of, the humor and camaraderie between Davis and his costars is fantastic, and bodes really, really well for the show. Solo and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Erin Kellyman is the stand0out, of course (and Davis seemingly unknowingly gaslighting her that he didn’t know she was in Solo— he played Kellman’s fellow Cloud-Rider by the unfortunate name of Weazel—is a delight). But his repartee with Amar Chadha-Patel, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz, and the ludicrously named Dempsey Bryk is fantastic here, and has our hopes for the series even higher than they were before. Of course, Warwick Davis’ comedy chops are not at all shocking if you watched his HBO series Life’s Too Short.

We don’t know much about the Willow TV series yet, but we do know Cruz plays Kit, a princess trying to rescue her twin brother, while Kellyman and Chadha-Patel play a would-be warrior and a thief who join Kit on her quest, respectively. Bamber plays a “kitchen maid,” apparently, while Revolori and Bryk’s roles are unknown. Willow is due sometime in 2022 on Disney+.

