Ahead of the launch of Paramount+ early next year, ViacomCBS has announced new kids-focused programming and features are arriving on CBS All Access.

The features include the addition of up to six profiles per account, each of which can be managed by parents using “Kids Mode” to filter content by ratings for younger and older children. The feature will work with the platform’s existing PIN feature that limits access to content parents may not want their kids watching.

Additionally, the service is expanding its family-friendly portfolio with more Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. programming and 800 additional episodes from children’s series like Blue’s Clues and Dora the Explorer. All kids’ programming on the service is streamed ad-free.

“We are thrilled to bring even more popular kids hits from Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon to the service, in advance of our upcoming rebrand as Paramount+,” Rob Gelick, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Streaming Services and Chief Product Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement. “We’ve already seen incredible growth in viewership since we began expanding our offering of children’s programming on the service.”

Focusing efforts on delivering more kid- and family-friendly content makes a lot of sense right now as families are stuck at home and as Disney+ continues to dominate the streaming realm. Plus, it better positions the company to appeal to families ahead of the company’s big launch next year for Paramount+, which could help boost day-one signups.

Paramount+ has already got a ton of fantastic content planned for its adult audiences, but exclusives like a Spongebob Squarepants spinoff and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run indicate ViacomCBS i s thinking not only about competing with the likes of Netflix but with family-focused streaming giants like Disney+ as well.

Gelick added that with this week’s new features, “like ‘Kids Mode’ and multiple profiles, we can create customized experiences for each member of the household, while giving our subscribers even more opportunities to discover and watch family programming together, and allowing parents additional peace of mind with the ability to further customize what programming is available to their kids.”