Netflix

Netflix has quite the contentious streak when it comes to content and its numbers game in supporting marginalized voices; as many shows we love that are still around, there are just as many that are not. B u t big, bold moves have been made, like the ambitious undertaking of three features made in one go with Leigh Jania k’s Fear Street trilogy . The now- cult franchise based on the R.L. Stein books helped reinvigorate gateway horror that pushes boundaries. ( We’re still waiting for more!) Netflix has also done a solid job in funding more genre from women, like The Old Guard directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and produced by and starring Charlize Theron .

Movies

Fear Street trilogy - Directed by Leigh Jania k (Horror)

The Old Guard - Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Action-Adventure)

Paradise Hills - Directed by Alice Waddington (Sci-Fi Fantasy)

A Baby Sitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting - Directed by Rachel Talalay ( Horror)

Fast Color - Directed by Julia Hart (Superhero)

Pet Semetary - Directed by Mary Lambert (Horror)

TV featuring women writers and directors

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Horror)

Shadow and Bone (Fantasy Adventure)

Archive 81 (Horror)

The Umbrella Academy (Superhero)

Two-Sentence Horror Stories (Horror)