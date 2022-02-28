Welcome back to io9's monthly Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most.

As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock. Folks, there may be too many streaming services.

One note: if you’re looking for the new Scream coming to Paramount+, it’ll be out in March but a date has yet to be announced. Now on to the good stuff, the best of what’s streaming in March 2022. If y ou’re only interested in the services you subscribe to, you can jump directly to that page with these links: