Terrified

Where can I watch Terrified?

(Watch on Shudder) Writing about horror movies, we get asked “What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?” kind of a lot. While there are several very good answers to this question, it’s always tempting to just point people toward Demián Rugna’s 2017 Terrified. When strange things start happening to the residents of an otherwise quiet street in Buenos Aires, a weary policeman and a team of paranormal investigators get pulled into an extremely distressing mystery. Even after multiple viewings this one still gives us the shivers.

