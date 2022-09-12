David Harbour teases a new look for Red Guardian in Thunderbolts. There’s bad news for Amazon’s Paper Girls. Plus, Susan Sarandon talks Blue Beetle, what’s coming on Primal, and a new look at Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club. To me, my spoilers!



Thunderbolts

During a recent interview with Marvel.com, David Harbour confirmed Red Guardian will enjoy a new costume in Thunderbolts.

I was told I would get a new suit. And I don’t want to say the ‘F’ word, but I am really psyched about that. You watch Captain America and you see him in all of these different movies, and you see him the white star and the black star [on his costume.] I just want a full closet’s worth of suits, and I’m well on my way.

Advertisement

The Blue Beetle

Appearing as a guest on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Susan Sarandon revealed The Blue Beetle will include several scenes of Spanish dialogue with English subtitles.

What’s fabulous about it is that it’s the first Latinx hero that has his own movie. Even better, all of the Mexican, because his family is Mexican and all the actors were Mexican-American, and it’s in Spanish. So there’s subtitles.

G/O Media may get a commission up to 40% off Blinds.com Sitewide Sale Smart home blinds

Shop Blinds.com’s premium smart home blinds, the very good EZ-A and the impressive Eve MotionBlinds. Buy at Blinds.com Use the promo code GETSTARTED Advertisement

Sick

Collider has a new clip from Sick, the upcoming quarantine slasher film from director John Hyams (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning) based on a story by Scream’s Kevin Williamson.

‘Sick’ Movie Clip Brings the Tension in Pandemic-Era Thriller [Exclusive]

The Santa Clauses

Eric Lloyd will reprise his role as Tim Allen’s son, Charlie, in The Santa Clauses at Disney+. [Comic Book]

Advertisement

Fallen

Variety reports Alexander Siddig, Sarah Niles, Jessica Alexander, Gijs Blom, and Timothy Innes will star in Fallen, a supernatural TV series from Brazil in which “Luce, a young woman, is sent to a cult-like rehab facility called Sword & Cross to serve time for a crime she can’t remember committing. Among the other residents, she encounters the enigmatic Daniel (Blom) and exasperating but irresistible Cam (Innes), all of whom are under the watchful eye of the sinister chief doctor Howson (Siddig), and devout twin sisters Miriam and Sophia (Niles). Luce must untangle the mystery of who she is and why she has a connection to Daniel that goes far back beyond their time in the institution.”

Advertisement

Paper Girls

Amazon has canceled Paper Girls after one season. [TV Line]

The Show Must Go On

Deadline also has word Peacock is developing The Show Must Go On, a new series from Austin Winsberg (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) described as “a darkly comedic murder mystery anthology series. Each season would take place in the days leading up to a big, live, televis ed event and would tackle a new murder with a refreshed cast. Season one is set behind the scenes during the making of a fictitious version of Lloyd Webber’s worldwide mega-hit: The Phantom of The Opera Live!”

Advertisement

Daredevil: Born Again

In conversation with extraTV, Charlie Cox confirmed the upcoming Daredevil series at Disney+ will be a reboot and not a continuation of the beloved Netflix series.

It is a Season 1, it is not Season 4, so it is a whole new thing. Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently.

Advertisement

Echo

It was also confirmed at Disney’s D23 Expo that Vincent D’Onofrio will wear an eyepatch when he returns as Wilson Fisk in Echo. [Comic Book]

Advertisement

The Midnight Club

Bloody-Disgusting also has two new images of Iman Benson’s Ilonka receiving a terminal diagnosis from father Matt Biedel in Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon hopes it’ll be the Game of Thrones product with a wedding where nothing goes wrong and no one is killed in the trailer for next week’s episode, “We Light the Way.”

House of the Dragon 1x05 Promo “We Light The Way” (HD) HBO Game of Thrones Prequel

Primal

Finally, the story of how Mira was captured by Vikings is finally revealed in a clip from this week’s season finale of Primal.