There’s been a lot of hyperbole about what ChatGPT can accomplish but one thing it definitely can do is write a Jay-Z song about a golden toilet. How do I know this? Because I recently asked it to do this and it did it. Why? I don’t know. If you talk to this thing long enough you become drunk on power and begin wracking your brain for increasingly bizarre requests. The bot will always comply. In that spirit, just imagine the following involves some sick beats and a bit of Rick Rubin production value:

Verse 1: I’m sittin’ on a throne of gold

A toilet fit for a king, never cold

I wipe my ass with hundred dollar bills

‘Cause I’m the man, and I’m living for the thrill

Chorus: Golden toilet, shining bright

I’m living lavish, day and night

Money and fame, they come and go

But this throne of gold, it’s here to show

Verse 2: I used to hustle on the streets

Now I’m sippin’ champagne, makin’ sweet beats

I made it big, and now I’m on top

Sittin’ on my golden throne, never gonna stop

Bridge: I’m the king of the game

Sittin’ pretty on my golden throne

I worked hard for this life of luxury

Now I’m living it up, ain’t nobody gonna stop me

Chorus: Golden toilet, shining bright

I’m living lavish, day and night

Money and fame, they come and go

But this throne of gold, it’s here to show