Tomato Soup on Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”

In October, Just Stop Oil protesters threw a can of tomato soup onto Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery. The two protesters then glued themselves to the wall underneath the iconic artwork. The painting is covered in glass, so it wasn’t damaged by the soup, but onlookers were shocked and gasps could be heard in a video of the event.

The activist group wants the British government to stop the development of new oil and gas projects. “We know that we’re causing disruption. We don’t want to be out doing this,” Phoebe Plummer, one of the Just Stop Oil activists said in an interview with NowThis. “We are desperate. We are scared. We are angry.”