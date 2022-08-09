Cobra Kai season four ended on a few massive cliffhangers. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) had successfully framed John Kreese (Martin Kove) for assault and taken full control of Cobra Kai, while Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) called in an old friend from his past, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), to help him defeat the evil dojo.

That’s the state of karate in the Valley when Cobra Kai returns for season five September 9 on Netflix. And as the season inches closer and closer, the streamer just released a bunch of new images from the show. O n the surface, that might not seem too exciting. But among them is confirmation of a returning character from the original Karate Kid films fans have been wondering about for years. Is this a bit of a spoiler? Yes, for sure. Which is why we’re hiding it for the next page. But any Karate Kid fans out there who know that Terry Silver is now the main bad guy on the show shouldn’t be that surprised.

Find out who the returning character is and see a ton of other new images from Cobra Kai season five right here, including the one above. Is Kenny now the leader of Cobra Kai?