If you’re a Comcast customer, you might have already realized your internet is borked today. That wave of sadness and despair you’re presumably experiencing seems to be the result of a few cut fiber cables, according to a tweet from Comcast. If it makes you feel any better, the company says it’s trying to fix it.

Earlier today, various internet services seemingly went down, reflected in a spike of outage reports on sites like Down Detector. A tweet from Newsday reporter Joan Gralla stated the source of the disruption was actually a series of fiber line cuts, one cut between New York and Chicago, the other between Ashburn and South Carolina.

The issue also seems to have shut down Comcast’s Xfinity Service Status page.

Comcast confirmed the severed fiber in a tweet, stating that one of its “large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize & are working to get services restored as soon as possible.”

Gizmodo has reached out to Comcast to learn more about how, exactly, one goes about crippling Internet connectivity throughout the country, and will update this story accordingly. Until then, enjoy the sunshine before we fuck that up, too.