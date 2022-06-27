Americans took to the streets over the weekend to demonstrate against the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to repeal Roe v. Wade, the historic 1973 decision that protected a woman’s right to have an abortion. But the protesters were met with violent resistance by cops in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and Greenville, South Carolina—perhaps because there wasn’t an active school shooting for the police to stand outside of for an hour like they recently did in Uvalde, Texas, when 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered.

Americans were tear-gassed in Arizona, assaulted in South Carolina, punched in Rhode Island, arrested in New York, and shoved to the ground in Los Angeles. All in the name of “keeping the peace,” as police swear they’re trying to do.



It’s a worn-out question at this point, but what would you say if you saw this happening in another country? When the police regularly assault unarmed people for demonstrating in the name of abortion rights, something is very, very wrong. It’s almost f unny how fully armed demonstrators are treated with the gentlest consideration during right-wing protests. And this is what happens when you stand up for abortion rights.



