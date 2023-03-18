These Are the 25 U.S. Cities Where a $100k Salary Goes the Furthest

These Are the 25 U.S. Cities Where a $100k Salary Goes the Furthest

Want more bang for your buck? These 25 cities are the place to live.

By Nikki Main
These are the 25 cities to move to
Image: Johnstocker Production (Shutterstock)

More Americans are moving out of big cities like San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City, opting for less dense areas where their dollar can go farther. As the housing market skyrockets in these cities and their surrounding areas, a household income of $100,000 just doesn’t stretch as much as it used to.

In the 1970s, the average income was the equivalent of roughly $75,000 by today’s standards, but inflation means that salary just doesn’t cut it as 51% of people who make more than $100,000 each year report living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new survey.

But what if we told you that there are places in the U.S. where a $100,000 income goes a long way?

We’ve compiled a list of the Top 25 cities where a $100,000 household income no longer means living from one paycheck to the next, according to SmartAsset.

All cost information was obtained from Talent Income Tax Calculator and PayScale.

25. Cincinnati, Ohio

Image: Rudy Balasko (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 5% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $74,479 after taxes.

As of January, the average price for a house was $230,000.

24. Austin, Texas

Image: Roschetzky Photography (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 25.5% lower than in New York, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $77,582 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $610,000. (Which is still outrageously high in my editor’s humble opinion)

23. Tampa, Florida

Image: AevanStock (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 4% lower than the national average and 5% lower than the state average.

The take home for a $100,000 salary is $77,582 after taxes, and the average price for a house is $394,000.

22. Cleveland, Ohio

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 6% lower than the national average and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $74,479 after taxes.

The average price for a house is roughly $94,000.

21. Indianapolis, Indiana

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 9% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $74,479 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $230,000.

20. Las Vegas, Nevada

Image: randy andy (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 3% higher than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $77,582 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $382,000.

19. Omaha, Nebraska

Image: Esme (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 6% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $70,384 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $360,000.

18. Lincoln, Nebraska

Image: Jacob Boomsma (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 8% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $71,799 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $395,000.

17. Wichita, Kansas

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 11% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $68,332 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $149,000.

16. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 7% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is roughly $76,000 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $395,000.

15. Nashville, Tennessee

Image: f11photo (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 2% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $77,582 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $395,000.

14. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Image: Nagel Photography (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 11% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $74,352 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $319,000.

13. Columbus, Ohio

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 10% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $74,479 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $359,000.

12. Jacksonville, Florida

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 6% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $77,582 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $425,000.

11. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 13% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $73,322 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $306,000.

10. St. Louis, Missouri

Image: f11photo (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 6% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $73,153 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $328,000.

7, 8, 9. (Tie) San Antonio, Fort Worth, & Arlington, Texas

Image: Richard A McMillin (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living in San Antonio is 8% lower than the national average while Fort Worth is 5% lower, and Arlington is 4% lower.

The take home for a $100,000 salary in Texas is $77,582 after taxes and the average price for a house in San Antonio is $360,000, $389,000 in Fort Worth, and $311,000 in Arlington.

6. Houston, Texas

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 7% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $77,582 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $378,000.

5. Lubbock, Texas

Image: Patricia Elaine Thomas (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 10% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $77,582 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $377,000.

4. Corpus Christi, Texas

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 10% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $77,582 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $370,000.

3. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 16% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $73,322 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $320,000.

2. El Paso, Texas

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 10% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $77,582 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $316,000.

1. Memphis, Tennessee

Image: Sean Pavone (Shutterstock)

The average cost of living here is 14% lower than the national average, and the take home for a $100,000 salary is $77,582 after taxes.

The average price for a house is $355,000.

