These Are the 25 U.S. Cities Where a $100k Salary Goes the Furthest

More Americans are moving out of big cities like San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City, opting for less dense areas where their dollar can go farther. As the housing market skyrockets in these cities and their surrounding areas, a household income of $100,000 just doesn’t stretch as much as it used to.

In the 1970s, the average income was the equivalent of roughly $75,000 by today’s standards, but inflation means that salary just doesn’t cut it as 51% of people who make more than $100,000 each year report living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new survey.

But what if we told you that there are places in the U.S. where a $100,000 income goes a long way ?

We’ve compiled a list of the Top 25 cities where a $100,000 household income no longer means living from one paycheck to the next, according to SmartAsset.

All cost information was obtained from Talent Income Tax Calculator and PayScale.