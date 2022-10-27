AI image generators have exploded in popularity in recent months leading to a dizzying array of head scratching, data-crunching artworks from astronauts riding horses in space and illustrated raccoons playing tennis to more terrifying Seinfeld-inspired art concoctions. With spooky season in full swing , we wanted to see DALL-E 2, OpenAI’s most advanced publicly viable tool to do its thing when given all-time classic horror movie posters. The results are simultaneously fascinating and hilariously stupid, a contradictory combination that says a lot about the evolving state of AI tech in general.



AI generators, and DALL-E in particular, occasionally reveal a darker side. Earlier this year, for example, AI illustrator @Supercomposite described an eerie situation where the image of an inflamed, bloodied woman appeared in his AI search results over and over again. Though the image is strange enough on its own, the illustrator says the woman, who came to be called Loab, continued to follow him across image prompts. The AI generator, for some unknown reason, came to associate Loab with extreme gore, so much so that when it was added alongside other subjects in prompts the AI consistently spit out horrific, nightmarish images.

AI generators clearly have some unresolved trauma most likely caused by the endless stream of unsavory things us humans ask them to churn out. The real question is, will all that pent-up algorithmic darkness lead to convincing movie posters?

